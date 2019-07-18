Bullard continues push for Fed rate cut - CNN

St. Louis Federal Reserve President James Bullard, the lone FOMC member to vote for a rate cut in the last policy-setting meeting, says a rate cut is needed now as insurance against damage that may occur by trade uncertainty.

"The economy is slowing down, which isn't a terrible thing," he said. "But what if it slows more than we think, possibly because of a trade war? This would provide a bit of insurance against that," Bullard said in a interview on CNN.

The Fed is widely expected to cut its benchmark interest rate by 25 basis points at its July 31 meeting; Bullard expects a further rate cut will be needed by the end of the year.

Still, he doesn't see the need for a 50-basis point cut at this month's meeting.

A rate cut or two could probably help "straighten out" the yield curve, the difference between long-term bond rates and short-term rates, he said.

The probability of a July rate cut of 25 bps, though, has declined in the the past week to 60% from 80% a week ago, according to the CME FedWatch Tool, as some economic indicators remain solid.

