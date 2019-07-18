CIRCOR to divest its upstream oil & gas engineered valve business

CIRCOR International (CIR +5.5% ) disclosed to dispose of its long-cycle upstream oil & gas engineered valve business to P&P Flow Control, an affiliate of Certina Holding AG, for a de minimis amount, with an earnout of 50% of net income over seven years up to a maximum of €18M

CIRCOR’s segment operating losses attributable to Pibiviesse were ($8.5)M for 2018, and expects to record a loss on the disposal, primarily related to non-cash charges.

This transaction is consistent with the company's strategy to exit non-core businesses and further simplification

The deal is expected to complete by Q3 or early Q4