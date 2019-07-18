Woodside Petroleum Q2 sales sink on Pluto problems, weak pricing

Woodside Petroleum (OTCPK:WOPEY -2.5% ) says Q2 revenues fell 30% Y/Y to US$738M from US$1.05B in the year-ago quarter, its first decline in six quarters, dragged down by weaker prices and unexpected maintenance delays at its Pluto field off Western Australia.

Australia's largest listed oil and gas explorer says Q2 production fell 20% to 17.3M boe from 22.1M boe a year earlier, well below analyst estimates.

"After holding up well in recent quarters, it seems to us that weak spot market conditions have started to impact Woodside's pricing realizations," writes RBC's Ben Wilson, adding he remains "wary of its growth outlook, which is skewed toward large, complex (largely greenfield) LNG developments."

Woodside also says it started commissioning activities at the $1.9B Greater Enfield oil project off Western Australia.