Badger Meter -7% post Q2 earnings miss

Badger Meter down (BMI -7.3% ) as the company's Q2 earnings came in below expectations; sales declined ~9% Y/Y to $103.5M.

However, gross profit margins improved 240bps to 38.9% due to positive product and regional sales mix, as well as favorable price/cost dynamics.

Selling, engineering and administration expenses of $25.2M were flat with the prior year, however given the lower sales volume, SEA as a percent of sales was elevated.

Operating margin remained unchanged at ~14.5%

Cash provided by operations was $23.1M

Previously: Badger Meter EPS misses by $0.05, misses on revenue (July 18)