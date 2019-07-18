EU aiming for interim action on Broadcom by early fall

The European Union is hoping to finalize action on Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) by "early autumn," according to its antitrust chief.

Margrethe Vestager says the European Commission is looking at an order for Broadcom to freeze anticompetitive contracts -- and the first use of interim measures in 18 years.

Such measures would be aimed at stopping Broadcom from causing harm to competitors during the period of the EC's investigation.

The probe covers whether Broadcom's approach to supplying components for TV set-top boxes and modems come to an abuse of dominance.