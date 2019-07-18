Some Boeing planes vulnerable to passenger cellphones - Bloomberg

Interference from passenger cellphones and other types of radio signals could pose a crash threat to some models of Boeing (BA -1.6% ) 737 and 777 aircraft, Bloomberg reports, citing a 2014 Federal Aviation Administration safety bulletin.

Potentially hundreds of Boeing planes worldwide reportedly continue to fly with the unsafe systems cited in the FAA report, which said flight-critical data including airspeed, altitude and navigation could disappear and "result in loss of airplane control at an altitude insufficient for recovery."

The display units vulnerable to interference were made by Honeywell (HON +1.8% ), which told Bloomberg it was aware of only one case where all six display units in a 737 cockpit went blank, caused by a software problem that has been fixed and is being flight-tested.

Boeing says it found the interference in a laboratory test in 2012 and has not seen similar problems on other aircraft.