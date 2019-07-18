Democrats propose private equity reform bill

Introduced by Senators Elizabeth Warren (D-MA), Tammy Baldwin (D-WI) and Sherrod Brown (D-OH), along with Representatives Mike Pocan (D-WI), and Pramila Jayapal (D-WA).

Seeks to get PE firms to take more responsibility for the liabilities of companies they control.

Carlyle Group ( CG -0.8% ) and Apollo Global Management ( APO -2.6% ) fall after a group of Democrat legislators introduce a bill to reform the private equity industry.

Would require firms to share responsibility for the liabilities of companies under their control including debt, legal judgments, and pension-related obligations to better align the incentives of private equity firms and the companies they own; the bill ends the tax subsidy for excessive leverage, and closes the carried interest loophole.

Would ban dividends to investors for two years after a firm is acquired and ends the extraction of wealth from acquired companies through excessive fees.

Would require PE firms to disclose fees, returns, and political expenditures so that investors can monitor their investments.

Would seek to prioritize worker pay in the bankruptcy process and create incentives for job retention.

Would reinstate Dodd-Frank provisions that require arrangers of corporate debt securitization to retain some of the risk.