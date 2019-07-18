Nickel hits one-year high as investors bet EV adoption will spark demand

Nickel prices jump 3.5% to a one-year high $14,955/mt, on track for its highest settlement since June 2018, boosted by constricting supply and bullish speculators.

Supplies have dropped on disruptions at a nickel smelter as well as floods and landslides in Indonesia, a major producer of the ore, and prices also have climbed as investors bet nickel demand will rise on electric vehicle adoption and battery production.

Nickel is one of the best performing commodities this year, gaining 39% YTD.

The biggest publicly traded nickel producers include VALE, OTCPK:GLCNF, BHP, OTCQX:AAUKF, OTCPK:SOUHY.

ETFs: XME, PICK, JJN