Stock decline fades amid uneven earnings reports

Stocks are down, but not as much as they were earlier, as investors weigh the influx of corporate earnings.

The Nasdaq falls 0.3% compared with its 0.6% drop earlier in the session; the S&P pares its decline to 0.1% from 0.4%; and the Dow, down 0.3% , had fallen as much as 0.6%.

The corporate earnings picture is varied, with Netflix falling 11% after its quarterly subscriber additions came in woefully short of estimates and Philip Morris ( +8.9% ) surging after beating expectations and boosting outlook.

Among S&P 500 sectors, telecom services ( -1.5% ) and consumer discretionary ( -0.7% ) lead the decline, while financials ( +0.6% ) and consumer staples ( +0.5% ) buck the broader market's drop.

Stoxx Europe 600 closed down 0.2% .

Crude oil sinks 2.8% to $55.20 per barrel.

10-year Treasury falls, pushing yield up almost 2 basis points to 2.064%.