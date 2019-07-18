Stock decline fades amid uneven earnings reports

Stocks are down, but not as much as they were earlier, as investors weigh the influx of corporate earnings.
The Nasdaq falls 0.3% compared with its 0.6% drop earlier in the session; the S&P pares its decline to 0.1% from 0.4%; and the Dow, down 0.3%, had fallen as much as 0.6%.
The corporate earnings picture is varied, with Netflix falling 11% after its quarterly subscriber additions came in woefully short of estimates and Philip Morris (+8.9%) surging after beating expectations and boosting outlook.
Among S&P 500 sectors, telecom services (-1.5%) and consumer discretionary (-0.7%) lead the decline, while financials (+0.6%) and consumer staples (+0.5%) buck the broader market's drop.
Stoxx Europe 600 closed down 0.2%.
Crude oil sinks 2.8% to $55.20 per barrel.
10-year Treasury falls, pushing yield up almost 2 basis points to 2.064%.
Dollar Index edges down 0.1% to 97.16.
