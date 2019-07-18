Anheuser-Busch InBev exploring asset sales - WSJ

Anheuser-Busch InBev (BUD +1.7%) is considering selling off its South Korean, Australian and Central American units, hoping to raise at least $10B to help cut its $100B debt load, WSJ reports.
KKR approached BUD in May about buying some of the Asian assets, according to the report; KKR previously bought the Korean business and sold it back to BUD in 2014 for $5.8B.
The Korean and Australian units, which make popular beers such as Cass and Victoria Bitter, were major parts of BUD's recently canceled IPO of its Asian businesses.
Subscribe for full text news in your inbox