Anheuser-Busch InBev exploring asset sales - WSJ

Anheuser-Busch InBev (BUD +1.7% ) is considering selling off its South Korean, Australian and Central American units, hoping to raise at least $10B to help cut its $100B debt load, WSJ reports.

KKR approached BUD in May about buying some of the Asian assets, according to the report; KKR previously bought the Korean business and sold it back to BUD in 2014 for $5.8B.

The Korean and Australian units, which make popular beers such as Cass and Victoria Bitter, were major parts of BUD's recently canceled IPO of its Asian businesses.