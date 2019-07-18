Infinera gains for second day after webinar

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) is notching its second day of strong gains, up 5.6% on heavy volume.
Shares have hit their highest point today since a mixed earnings report sent shares tumbling in early May.
Volume has easily cleared daily averages for Infinera.
Bloomberg points to some eased investor fears after a management webinar yesterday, with analyst Woo Jin Ho saying it "may have showed investors that it’s still investing for growth vs. just cutting and rationalizing its portfolio."
Shares are still down 19.8% for 2019, though rising 10% over the past week.
