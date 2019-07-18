Infinera gains for second day after webinar

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) is notching its second day of strong gains, up 5.6% on heavy volume.

Shares have hit their highest point today since a mixed earnings report sent shares tumbling in early May.

Volume has easily cleared daily averages for Infinera.

Bloomberg points to some eased investor fears after a management webinar yesterday, with analyst Woo Jin Ho saying it "may have showed investors that it’s still investing for growth vs. just cutting and rationalizing its portfolio."