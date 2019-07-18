Essential Properties +2.3% as Eldridge exit erases overhang

Essential Properties (NYSE:EPRT) advances 2.3% after Eldridge Industries exited its position, a move that removes an overhang on the stock, Stifel analyst Simon Yarmak writes in a note.

Says the secondary offering's 0.4% discount illustrates the demand for and interest in EPRT.

Sees potential for outstanding growth among triple-net REITs due to "EPRT's smaller size, above-average acquisition cap rates, and attractive coast of capital," writes Yarmak, who rates the stock buy.

Sell-Side average rating of Outperform (5 Buy, 2 Outperform, 5 Hold); average price target of $22.27.