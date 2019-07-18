ASOS predicts ~2/3rd plunge in annual profits citing teething troubles with new warehouses

Asos (OTCPK:ASOMF) plunged after the company warned that earnings will slump this year with profit before tax to fall as much as 71% in a range of £30M - £35M down from £102M last year, analysts had a consensus estimate of £55.9M

ASOS is guiding for sales growth of ~11% in 2019, slightly below forecasts, while margins are set to shrink by a bigger-than-expected 250bps.

At £100M, net debt will also be double of what previously estimated.

The company said growth in the US and Europe was held back by problems at new warehouses in Berlin, where it’s ramping up automation, and in Atlanta, where it has struggled to build up stock; Asos now expects to incur additional £12M to fix the problems, on top of the previously announced transition costs of £35M.