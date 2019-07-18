Philip Morris +9% after raising full-year earnings outlook

Philip Morris International (PM +9.7% ) tops today's S&P 500 leaderboard, jumping to three-month highs as better than expected Q2 results prompts the company to raise its full-year earnings forecast.

PM's peers are higher, too: MO +3.1% , BTI +7.1% .

PM now sees FY 2019 adjusted EPS of $5.14 vs. prior guidance of $5.09 and in-line with $5.15 analyst consensus estimate; excluding currency impacts, PM expects full-year adjusted EPS of $5.28 vs. $5.23 previously.

The company says YTD allow it to raise currency-neutral, like-for-like FY 2019 adjusted diluted EPS growth rate by one percentage point to at least 9% "in a further demonstration of our overall confidence in PMI's short and long-term growth prospects."