Mortgage balances hit $9.5T in Q1 2019, Experian says

Outstanding mortgage balances increased for the seventh straight quarter reaching $9.5T, a new high and well above the $8.5T balance during the financial crisis in 2008, according to Experian data from Q1 2019.

Delinquency rates, though, have been falling, with payments made 30-59 days late decreasing by 61% since 2009. For Q1 2019, though, the percentage of payments made 30-59 days late crept up to 1.07% from 1.03% in Q1 2018.

Average U.S. mortgage debt per borrower was $202,284, up from $198,377 in Q1 2018 and $184,323 in 2015.

The average sales price for new homes rose 46% over the past 10 years, while median household income has only risen 3% during that period, according to U.S. Census Bureau and Federal Reserve Economic data.

