Barclays steps aside on Qualcomm's risk/reward

Barclays analyst Blayne Curtis downgrades Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM) from Overweight to Equal-Weight and cuts the target from $90 to $75.

Curtis says the risk/reward balance is still off despite the support of the U.S. Department of Justice. He expects QCOM to be range bound into next year.

The analyst sees potential downside to the consensus since analysts never removed Huawei from the models and thinks the global handset market will remain soft.

Qualcomm shares are down 1.6% after receiving a $272M EU fine this morning.

QCOM has a Neutral Quant rating.