Schlumberger Q2 2019 Earnings Preview

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Friday, July 19th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.35 (-18.6% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $8.11B (-2.3% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, SLB has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 8 upward revisions and 18 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 12 upward revisions and 11 downward.

