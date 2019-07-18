Financials advance as Q2 beats outweigh misses

Financials buck the broader market decline as many banks turn in better-than-expected Q2 results.

State Street's Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF (NYSEARCA:XLF) rises 0.8% .

Though investment-banking and trading revenue slumped in the quarter, Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Q2 earnings still beat the consensus estimate, pushing shares up 0.8% .

Wolfe Research analyst Steven Chubak points to better-than-expected margins in Morgan Stanley's wealth management business and good expense discipline; total investment-banking fees still fared better than Chubak expected.

BB&T (NYSE:BBT) rises 2.9% as Q2 exceeded estimates, helped by loan growth and insurance income.

And SuntTrust (NYSE:STI), which is set to merge with BB&T, rises 2.6% even though Q2 EPS was a penny shy of the average analyst estimate.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX) +0.5% after a Q2 beat.

On the downside, M&T Bank falls 4.5% after turning in disappointing results.

Other notable movers: Bank of America (BAC +1% ), Citigroup (C +1.2% ), Wells Fargo (WFC +1.2% ), U.S. Bancorp (USB +1.8% ), Bank OZK (OZK +1.9% ) (which reports after the market closes today), and KeyCorp (KEY +1.8% ).

ETFs: XLF, FAS, FAZ