Microsoft Q4: Watch for Azure deceleration

Microsoft (MSFT -0.7% ) reports Q4 results today after the bell. Consensus estimates expect $32.8B in revenue and $1.21 EPS.

The Q4 revenue breakdown includes $10.7B in Productivity and Business Processes, $11.03B for Intelligent Cloud, and $11B for More Personal Computing.

Azure revenue was up 73% Y/Y last quarter, which was down three percentage points from the prior two quarters. Signs of further deceleration could weigh on shares.

For Q1, analysts forecast $31.99B in overall revenue with $10.88 from Productivity and Business, $10.11B from Intelligent Cloud, and $10.93B from More Personal Computing.