Trump might look into Pentagon's cloud contract

President Trump says he's considering looking into the Pentagon's $10B, winner-takes-all JEDI cloud contract.

Trump, during a press event for his meeting with the prime minister of The Netherlands: "We're getting tremendous complaints from other companies. Some of the greatest companies in the world are complaining about it."

Trump then named Microsoft (MSFT -0.5% ), Oracle (ORCL), and IBM (IBM +4.6% ).

The Pentagon previously confirmed that Amazon (AMZN -1% ) and Microsoft are the finalists for the contract. A formal decision is expected next month.

In April 2018, Oracle co-CEO Safra Catz criticized the JEDI bidding process in a private dinner with Trump, saying the structure was designed for Amazon to win.

Last week, Oracle lost its court case against the Department of Defense. The judge said ORCL hadn't met certain criteria when the JEDI bids were due.