Silver rallies to highest since June 2018, playing catch-up to gold's gains

Comex September silver futures (SLV +1.8% ) settle +1.4% to $16.20/oz. for a fifth straight day of gains and the highest finish in more than a year.

"We were overdue for a rally in silver as the gold/silver ratio was sitting near historic highs," says TIAA Bank's Chris Gaffney. "In short, silver had some catching up to do as it was left out of the overall rally in precious metals" during H1.

The gold to silver ratio - currently ~88 oz. of silver to one oz. of gold - had been at an "extreme level from a historical perspective," with silver lagging gold significantly for many years, says GoldSeek.com's Peter Spina.

Major silver miner Fresnillo (OTCPK:FNLPF) recently cut 2019 production expectations to 55M-58M oz. from previous estimates of 58M-61M oz., which has fed concerns over tighter supplies, Gaffney says.

"Look for more upside in the metal in the near term, as this week’s advance in prices is getting the attention of the general investing public," writes Kitco's Jim Wyckoff.

Silver-focused names continue to climb: EXK +8.2% , AG +4.7% , SVM +3.8% , MAG +1.8% , FSM +1.4% .

