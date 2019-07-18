South32 reports 2019 production results

South32 (OTCPK:SOUHY -1.8% ) reported FY 2019 alumina production reached 5.05M tonnes, down slightly from 5.06M tonnes last year; production from Brazil alumina operations declined 4% to 1.2M tonnes, as boiler performances and power outages impacted production.

Aluminium production remained stagnant at 982,000 t.

However, production from Hillside aluminium operation reached a record 715,000 tonnes as the smelter continued to test its maximum technical capacity, and despite an increase in the frequency of load-shedding events.

Energy coal production declined 7% Y/Y to 26.2M, as production from South African energy coal division decreased on the back of extended outages of the Klipspruit dragline.

Metallurgical coal production was up by 69% to 5.3M on higher coal production from Illawarra metallurgical operation to 6.6M tonnes, +57%

Manganese production was stagnant at 5.5M tonnes, while nickel & lead production was down 6% & 3% to 41,100 tonnes and 101 400 tonnes, respectively and zinc production was up by 25%, to 51,600 tonnes.