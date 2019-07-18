Production halted at Hibernia oil platform off Atlantic Canada after spill

Top shareholder Exxon Mobil (XOM -1.1% ) says production is shut down for a second day at the 220K bbl/day Hibernia oil platform off Newfoundland, as crews worked to clean up an oil spill.

The oil and water discharge totaling ~75 barrels occurred during "routine activities related to removing water from one of the storage cells," and a boom-type system is being used collect oil from the water.

"We are working diligently to minimize impacts on the environment," says Hibernia President Scott Sandlin.