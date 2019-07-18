BMW promotes production chief Zipse as new CEO

BMW (OTCPK:BMWYY) names Oliver Zipse as its new CEO, continuing the automaker's tradition of promoting leaders from its production unit.
BMW's board made the announcement at a meeting today in Spartanburg, S.C.
Zipse was installed after Harald Krueger announced early this month that he would step down, a year before his contract was due to end.
Zipse joined BMW as a trainee in 1991 and has climbed up the ranks, holding posts including head of brand and product strategies before becoming board member for production.
