NY Fed's Williams explains why inflation targets matter

New York Fed President John C. Williams explains why inflation running too far below the Fed's target complicates monetary policy decisions and may weaken the economy.

"If inflation gets stuck too low — below the 2% goal — people may start to expect it to stay that way, creating a feedback loop, pushing inflation further down over the longer term," Williams said in prepared remarks at a conference in New York City.

(Taken to the extreme, if people expect prices to fall, they'll wait before making purchases, thus reducing demand for goods and services and pushing down economic activity.)

And the lower inflation goes, the less room central banks have to maneuver, he added.

This new normal of very low interest rates and low inflation requires a change in the monetary policy-setting mindset, he contends.

"When you only have so much stimulus at your disposal, it pays to act quickly to lower rates at the first sign of economic distress," Williams said.

Secondly, keep interest rates lower for longer.

Finally, policies that promise temporarily higher inflation following zero lower bound (close-to-zero interest rates) episodes can help generate a faster recovery and better sustain price stability over the longer run, he said.

The last point argues for symmetrical inflation targets, which mean a central bank will allow inflation running at slightly higher than its goal after a period of weakness -- in essence averaging it out.