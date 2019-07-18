U.S. shoots down Iranian drone; stocks pare gains

Stocks slip after President Trump says a U.S. Navy ship shot down an Iranian drone in the Strait of Hormuz.

The Dow, which had risen 0.2% at about 3:00 PM ET, slipped into the red, and is now down 0.1% .

The S&P 500, up 0.3% , receded from its 0.5% gain earlier; the Nasdaq +0.1% had risen as much as 0.4% earlier.

10-year Treasury rallies, pushing yield down 2 basis points to 2.028%.

Crude oil, which had fallen 2.8% at about noon, is now down 2.0% at $55.63 per barrel.

“The (USS) Boxer took defensive action against an Iranian drone, which had closed into a near distance, approximately 1,000 yards,” Trump said.