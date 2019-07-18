Oil prices bounce on drone incident after hitting lowest levels in a month

Crude oil prices (USO -1.6% ) slumped to their lowest levels since June 19, reversing early gains on weakness in U.S. equities markets and expectations of rising production from the Gulf of Mexico after last week's hurricane disrupted production.

August WTI settled -2.6% at $55.30/bbl after sliding 1.5% yesterday; September Brent -2.7% to $61.93/bbl after falling 1.1% on Wednesday.

Futures have since bounced after Pres. Trump said the U.S. Navy shot down an Iranian drone in the Strait of Hormuz; WTI now at $55.56/bbl, Brent at $62.30/bbl.

Today's downturn was attributed to a "technical selloff" as the failed attempt at a rally "led to a retracement below $57 where sell stops were triggered" in WTI prices, says IHS Markit analyst Marshall Steeves.

Among noteworthy oil and gas movers, Chesapeake Energy (CHK -7.4% ) drops to 20-year lows in heavy trading; also, APA -3.8% , CRZO -7.7% , CPE -7.4% , CRC -7.7% , XOM -1% , BP -1.2% .

ETFs: USO, XLE, OIL, UWT, UCO, VDE, XOP, DWT, ERX, OIH, SCO, BNO, DBO, XES, ERY, DIG, BGR, GUSH, DTO, FENY, USL, IYE, DUG, DRIP, IEO, FIF, IEZ