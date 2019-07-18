Centamin reports 1H production results

Centamin (OTCPK:CELTF -1.4% ) reported 1H production from its main asset Sukari gold mine in Egypt of 234,096 ounces, +8% Y/Y

Gold sales for 1H decreased 2% Y/Y to 224,129 oz at an average realized price of $1,305/oz.

In Q2, gold sales was just 1% higher sequentially but increased 16% on Y/Y basis to 112,764 oz at an average realized price of $1,307/oz

The company is maintaining its gold production guidance for 2019 of ~490,000 ounces - 520,000 ounces, at a cash cost of from $675/oz to $725/oz; expects its costs to decline as its production increases during 2H 2019

The company says that stronger production in 2H will be driven by mining openpit grades above 1 g/t,as well as continued improvement in the business

During 2Q19, the underground operation mined 310,000 tonnes of ore while the openpit operation produced 3,615,000 tonnes of ore.

At the end of the quarter, the company had no debt, no hedging and cash & liquid assets of $327M.