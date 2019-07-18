Clarida says `don't wait' for data to take action - Fox Business

Another Fed official, this time Fed Vice Chair Richard Clarida, says, "you don't want to wait" for the economy to head down before taking action.

In an interview on Fox Business Network, Clarida said though the U.S. economy is in a good place now, uncertainties have increased, and "under ideal monetary policy you adjust policy to keep the economy on an even keel."

He added that "global data has been disappointing" and inflation has been soft.

Earlier today, NY Fed President John C. Williams espoused early action at the first signs of economic distress.