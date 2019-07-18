Kinder Morgan 'more attractive' investment below $20, analyst says

Today's most-actively traded component of the Energy Select ETF is Kinder Morgan (KMI -0.8% ) after it missed Wall Street profit expectations for the third time in four quarters and fell short on revenue estimates for a sixth straight quarter.

On KMI's earnings conference call, Executive Chairman Richard Kinder expressed optimism about the company's outlook and was "very bullish" on the future of natural gas.

Stifel analyst Selman Akyol suggests investors stay on the sidelines following the Q2 results but says the stock would look "more attractive" if the price fell below $20.