EMA accepts Blueprint's avapritinib application for GIST

The European Medicines Agency (EMA) accepts for review Blueprint Medicines' (NASDAQ:BPMC) marketing application seeking approval to use lead candidate avapritinib (BLU-285) to treat adult patients with PDGFRα D842V-mutant gastrointestinal stromal tumors (GIST), regardless of prior therapy, and fourth-line GIST, an Orphan Drug indication.

The company submitted its U.S. application last month.

Avapritinib is a highly selective inhibitor of the abnormally active receptor tyrosine kinase mutants KIT and PDGFRα, including KIT exon 17 and PDGFRα-D842V mutations which have no currently effective treatment options.