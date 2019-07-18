Bank OZK Q2 EPS in-line, NIM falls 21 bps

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) Q2 net income of $110.5M, or 86 cents per share, matches the average analyst estimate, and compares with $114.8M, or 89 cents per share, in the year-ago quarter.

Q2 net interest income of $224.5M slipped from $224.7M a year ago; net interest margin on FTE basis of 4.45% fell from 4.66% a year earlier.

Provision for loan losses of $6.77M fell from $9.61M a year earlier.

Total loans were $17.49B at June 30, 2019, a 4.3% increase from $16.76B at June 30, 2018.

Deposits of $18.19B at June 30, 2019 fell 1.6% from March 31, 2019.

Efficiency ratio of 39.30% vs. 35.19% in Q2 2018.

Q2 average tangible common stockholders’ equity was 13.70%, down from 16.08% in the year-ago quarter.

Conference call on July 19 at 11:00 AM ET.