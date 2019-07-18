Microsoft Azure decelerates, still drives beats; MSFT +1.4%

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) +1.4% reports Q4 beats with 12% Y/Y revenue growth. The Intelligent Cloud segment featured a 64% Y/Y Azure revenue growth, a further deceleration from the 73% last quarter.

Revenue breakdown: Intelligent Cloud, $11.39B (+19 Y/Y; consensus: $11.04B); More Personal Computing, $11.28B (+4% Y/Y; consensus: $10.99B); Productivity and Business Processes, $11.05B (+14% Y/Y; consensus: $10.73B).

In Productivity and Business, Office Commercial revenue grew 14% Y/Y, Office Consumer gained 6%, and LinkedIn increased 25%.

Commercial Cloud revenue grew 36% Y/Y to $11B.

Capital expenditures totaled $4.05B compared to the $4.22B estimate.

Guidance will come on the earnings call at 5:30 PM ET with a webcast here.

Press release.