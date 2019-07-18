Intuitive Q2 system sales up 39%; non-GAAP earnings up 25%

Intuitive (NASDAQ:ISRG) Q2 results ($M): Revenues: 1,098.9 (+12.9%); Instruments & accessories: 578.5 (+4.7%); Systems: 343.8 (+38.9%); Services: 176.6 (+1.6%).

Net income: 316.4 (+4.1%); non-GAAP net income: 318.3(+24.7%); EPS: 2.67 (+4.3%); non-GAAP EPS: 3.25 (+17.8%).

Global da Vinci procedures up ~17%.

Shipments of da Vinci systems up 24% to 273.

Installed base: 5,270 (+12.9%).

Shares are down 2% after hours.

Previously: Intuitive Surgical EPS beats by $0.38, beats on revenue (July 18)

Update: During the conference call, management tightened its guidance range on procedure growth to 16-17% from 15-17%.