Skechers +9.1% with Q2 beat, strong Q3 guidance

Skechers (NYSE:SKX) has vaulted 9.1% postmarket after its Q2 results beat on top and bottom lines and its Q3 guidance topped expectations as well.

Sales rose 10.9% (up 13.7% in constant currency).

Comparable same-store sales in company-owned stores and e-commerce rose 4.9% (4.2% in U.S., 6.7% internationally).

By segment: International wholesale up 18.2%; Company-owned global direct-to-consumer up 14.4; domestic wholesale, down 3.8%.

Gross margins dropped, with the company pointing to promotional efforts to clear seasonal merchandise in some international markets.

EPS ended up gaining 69% to $0.49.

Store count rose by a net 112 to 3,172 (240 openings, 128 closings), with heavy gains in joint-venture stores (net 79 additions).

For Q3, it's forecasting sales of $1.325B-$1.35B (above consensus for $1.31B) and EPS of $0.65-$0.70 (above an expected $0.64), based on expected growth in each of its three segments.

Conference call to come at 4:30 p.m. ET.

