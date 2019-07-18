Chico's FAS names Brooks as new CEO; affirms Q2, full-year outlook

Chico's FAS (NYSE:CHS) names Interim CEO Bonnie Brooks as its new President and CEO in a broad leadership shakeup.

CHS also is consolidating its apparel brands under one person, appointing Molly Langenstein as president of the company's apparel group, who joins CHS after nearly three decades with Macy's, where she most recently was general business manager of the company's Ready-to-Wear group.

The company says Chico's Brand President Karen McKibbin resigned earlier this week to pursue other opportunities.

CHS also reaffirms its Q2 and FY 2019 guidance provided on June 11.