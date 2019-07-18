CrowdStrike smashes first earnings since IPO; shares +9.7%

  • CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWDsoars 9.7% after Q1 beats with 103% Y/Y revenue growth. The upside Q2 view has revenue of $103-104M (consensus: $96.79M) and a loss per share of $0.24 to $0.23 (consensus: $0.31 loss).
  • The FY19 outlook has $430.2-$436.4M in revenue with a loss per share of $0.72 to $0.70.
  • Subscription revenue grew 116% Y/Y to $86M. ARR was up 114% to a record $364.6M.
  • Non-GAAP subscription gross margin was 73% compared to 62% in last year's quarter.
  • Cash from operations totaled $1.4M and FCF was negative $16.1M.
  • Earnings call starts at 5 PM ET with a webcast here.
  • Press release.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.