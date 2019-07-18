CrowdStrike smashes first earnings since IPO; shares +9.7%
Jul. 18, 2019 4:30 PM ETCrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (CRWD)CRWDBy: Brandy Betz, SA News Editor38 Comments
- CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) soars 9.7% after Q1 beats with 103% Y/Y revenue growth. The upside Q2 view has revenue of $103-104M (consensus: $96.79M) and a loss per share of $0.24 to $0.23 (consensus: $0.31 loss).
- The FY19 outlook has $430.2-$436.4M in revenue with a loss per share of $0.72 to $0.70.
- Subscription revenue grew 116% Y/Y to $86M. ARR was up 114% to a record $364.6M.
- Non-GAAP subscription gross margin was 73% compared to 62% in last year's quarter.
- Cash from operations totaled $1.4M and FCF was negative $16.1M.
- Earnings call starts at 5 PM ET with a webcast here.
- Press release.