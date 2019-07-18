Stocks score narrow win after dovish Fed comments
Jul. 18, 2019 4:30 PM ETBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor38 Comments
- Stocks tilted higher, turning around in the afternoon after New York Fed President John Williams said the central bank should "take preventative measures [rather] than to wait for disaster to unfold," increasing investor bets that the Fed will ease monetary policy more aggressively.
- The dovish commentary increased the probability for a 50-bp rate cut at the July 30-31 FOMC meeting to 66.9% from 34.3% yesterday, according to the Fed funds futures market.
- Overall gains were modest, but the S&P 500 consumer staples, financials, information technology and utilities sectors each gained 0.8%, while the S&P communication services sector (-0.9%) was a drag on the market, as Netflix sank more than 10% after reporting a surprise miss on net subscriber additions.
- U.S. Treasury prices climbed, sending the Fed-funds sensitive two-year yield down 5 bps to 1.78% and the benchmark 10-year yield 2 bps lower to 2.04%.
- U.S. crude oil fell for the sixth straight session, settling -2.6% at $55.30/bbl but bouncing higher after Pres. Trump said the U.S. Navy shot down an Iranian drone in the Strait of Hormuz.