Capital One +4.5% after Q2 EPS beats, NIM narrows

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) jumps 4.5% in after-hours trading after posting Q2 adjusted EPS of $3.37, up from from $2.90 in Q1 and $3.22 in the year-ago quarter.

The Q2 adjusted figure excludes 9 cents per share of Walmart launch and related integration expenses and 4 cents per share of restructuring charges; quarter includes 21 cents gain on sale of partnership receivables.

Even excluding the gain on sale of partnership receivables, EPS would be $3.16 vs. consensus estimate is $2.87.

Net interest margin of 6.80% decreased by 6 basis points from Q1.

Average loans held for investment increased $694M, or less than 1%, to $242.7B; credit card average loans fell $658M, or 1%, to $110.8B.

Provision for credit losses of $1.3B fell 21% Q/Q.

Adjusted operating efficiency ratio of 44.24% compares with 44.18% in Q1.

Conference call at 5:00 PM ET.

