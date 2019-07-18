InflaRx up 6% after hours on additional IFX-1 data

InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX) is up 6% after hours on the heels of additional data from its Phase 2b clinical trial, SHINE, evaluating IFX-1 in patients with moderate-to-severe hidradenitis suppurativa, a painful inflammatory skin disorder.

The company says results from the high-dose group showed "multiple efficacy signals" that support continued development. Specifically, there was a statistically significant reduction in draining fistulas compared to placebo in this cohort.

The open-label extension part of SHINE is ongoing. The last patient should be dosed by the end of next month. Additional data will be analyzed when available. IFRX plans to meet with the FDA after SHINE is completed to discuss a potential registration path.

In early June, shares collapsed 92% when the company reported topline results that failed to sufficiently separate from control.

Management will host a conference call tomorrow, July 19, at 8:00 am ET to discuss the data.