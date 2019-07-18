Boeing flags $4.9B Q2 after-tax charge on 737 MAX grounding

Boeing (NYSE:BA) says it will take a $4.9B after-tax charge in Q2, related to "potential concessions and other considerations" to customers for disruptions related to the 737 MAX grounding and associated delivery delays, which will result in a $5.6B hit to revenue for the quarter.

Boeing says estimated costs to produce the aircraft in the 737 accounting quantity increased by $1.7B in Q2, primarily due to higher costs associated with a longer than expected reduction in the production rate.

The charge, which comes to $8.74/share, would wipe out any profit for Q2, analyst consensus expected BA to book a $1.80/share profit for the quarter.