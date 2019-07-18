E*Trade Q2 hit by balance sheet repositioning charge

E*Trade Financial (NASDAQ:ETFC) Q2 EPS of 90 cents fell from $1.09 in Q1 and 95 cents in Q2 2018.

Excluding net losses of 22 cents related to losses from balance sheet repositioning partly offset by a benefit to provision for loan losses, EPS would have been $1.12, or 2 cents over the average analyst estimate of $1.10.

ETFC falls 1.1% in after-hours trading.

Reports a new $1.5B share repurchase authorization.

Net interest income of $490M slips from $492M in Q1,up from $453M in Q2 2018.

Q2 adjusted operating margin of 42% vs. 50% in Q1.

Adjusted return on common equity of 14% vs. 18% in Q1

Daily average revenue trades of 268K, down 4% Q/Q; average commission per trade fell to $7.14 from $7.17 in Q1.

Net new accounts of 70K, down 48% Q/Q

