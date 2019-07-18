People's United Financial Q2 revenue beats, NIM falls

People's United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) gains 0.8% in after-hours trading after Q2 revenue beat estimates and the bank announced a new 20M-share repurchase program.

Q2 revenue of $454.4M beat the consensus estimate of $453.7M and increased from $427.4M in Q1 and $396.1M in the year-ago quarter.

Q2 operating EPS of 34 cents, in line with estimates, increased from 33 cents in Q1 and 32 cents in the year-ago quarter.

Q2 net interest income of $348.1M increased from $332.8M in Q1; net interest margin of 3.12% falls from 3.20% in Q1.

Q2 return on average tangible common equity increased to 14.1% from 13.0% in Q1 and 13.9% in Q2 2018.

