Gulfport Energy reports rising Q2 production

Gulfport Energy (NASDAQ:GPOR) says Q2 production rose 8% Q/Q to 1.36B cfe/day, with a net daily production mix comprised of 90% natural gas, 7% natural gas liquids and 3% oil.

GPOR's realized natural gas price for Q2 before the impact of derivatives averaged $2.02/Mcf, a $0.62 per Mcf differential to the average trade month NYMEX settled price; its total equivalent price was $2.33/Mcfe.

GPOR says it drilled five gross (3.8 net) operated wells in the Utica Shale and three gross (2.6 net) operated wells in the SCOOP, while completing 12 gross (10.1 net) operated wells in the Utica and two gross (1.9 net) operated wells in the SCOOP during the quarter.