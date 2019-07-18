Millicom swings to profit as revenues tick up

Millicom International Cellular (NASDAQ:TIGO) swung to a group profit on revenues that grew thanks in part to acquisitions.

Sales grew 5.4% to $1.054B, with a boost from ongoing integration of Cable Onda as well as closing its Nicaragua acquisition.

Operating profit dropped 34.5% amid one-off charges and higher amortization expenses.

Net income swung to $46M (vs. a year-ago loss of $1M) due mostly to revaluation gains.

In the Latin America segment (treating Guatemala and Honduras JVs as fully consolidated), revenues grew 5.6% and service revenues rose 6.1% (2% of that organic).

For 2019, it's guiding to service revenue growth of 3-5% in the Latam segment, with EBITDA growth of 4-6% and capex slightly above $1B.

Earnings call slides

Press release