New York awards offshore wind contracts to Eversource, Equinor

New York's Gov. Cuomo signs the biggest-ever contracts for offshore wind power in the U.S., part of the state's plan to obtain all power from emissions-free sources by 2040.

The two contracts add up to 1,700 MW of capacity, or enough to power 1M homes: Eversource (NYSE:ES) and Denmark's Orsted will build the 880-MW Sunrise Wind project off the eastern coast of Long Island, and Equinor (NYSE:EQNR) is awarded a contract for the 816-MW Empire Wind farm that will supply New York City.

Construction is expected to begin in the early 2020s pending permits, with completion targeted for 2024; Bloomberg analysts estimate the combined projects could be valued at more than $5B.

Excluding subsidies, the cost of offshore wind power has plunged 64% since 2012 to a global average of $89/MWh last year, but the figure is still more than double the $35/MWh that New York City has paid on average for wholesale power over the past five years.