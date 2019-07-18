Red Robin +10% as Vintage floats $40/share buyout proposal

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) is up 10.3% aftermarket after shareholder Vintage Capital disclosed a proposal to buy the company for $40/share.

That's a 30.7% premium to today's closing price.

A letter from Vintage outlines a nonbinding proposal for an all-cash offer, structured as a merger of a new Vintage-controlled entity with the company, with Red Robin surviving as a wholly owned Vintage subsidiary.

Consideration would be funded through a mix of debt and equity, likely including a $450M term loan, revolving credit, and $250M in equity (inclusive of company equity already owned by Vintage).

Vintage had pushed for a sale last month and indicated it would bid as much as $40 for each share of the company. That followed closely on Red Robin adopting a shareholder rights plan for takeover defense.