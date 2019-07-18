Elliott retreats on price of QEP buyout bid - NY Post

QEP Resources (NYSE:QEP) -5.7% after-hours following a NY Post report that Elliott Management cut the price of its takeover bid for the company, throwing the $2B deal into doubt.

It is not known how much Paul Singer's hedge fund, which has disclosed a 5% stake in QEP, has cut its offer but the hedge fund said in January that it would pay $8.75/share for the natural gas producer.

QEP shares enjoyed a boost late last month on reports that a deal was close after doubts had weighed on the stock but have since sagged again, dropped more than 10% in the past week.