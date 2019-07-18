Hawaiian Electric proposes big plans for renewables

Hawaiian Electric (NYSE:HE) submits its final proposed renewables procurement to state regulators, describing how the utility plans to acquire a range of non-emitting energy resources over the next five years to replace coal and oil-fired power plants.

HE says it plans to seek ~900 MW of new renewables, capable of generating 2M MWh/year, ranking "among the largest single procurement efforts undertaken by a U.S. utility."

HE is seeking projects to replace the 180 MW coal-fired AES Hawaii plant, Oahu's largest generator and meeting 16% of peak demand, which is expected to close by September 2022.