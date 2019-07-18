Houston crude prices slide as new pipelines add supplies - Reuters

WTI crude oil at Magellan East Houston is trading at its weakest levels in nearly a year, as new pipelines from the Permian Basin to the Gulf Coast hub have started operations, Reuters reports.

WTI at Magellan East Houston, WTC-MEH, is said to have dropped to a $4/bbl premium to U.S. crude futures this week, the weakest since last August.

Line filling of pipelines owned by EPIC Crude Pipeline and Plains All American Partners (PAA, PAGP) has eased a Permian bottleneck, pushing Houston prices lower and prompting pipelines to cut transportation rates, according to the report, citing traders and analysts.

Earlier this month, Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) and Enbridge's (NYSE:ENB) Seaway pipeline cut tariffs for light crude shipments from the Cushing, Okla., storage hub to the Gulf Coast, and TC Energy's (NYSE:TRP) MarketLink pipeline also lowered rates for volumes from Cushing to Houston and Port Arthur, Tex.

More Permian crude could being arriving in Houston by year-end, as Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) said yesterday it would move ahead with a South Texas pipeline connection that would transport 100K bbl/day from Phillips 66's Gray Oak pipeline to the Houston Ship Channel.